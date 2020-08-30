Black Panther to air on ABC in Chadwick Boseman tribute

Marvel Studios

Walt Disney will pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Sunday evening with a special commercial-free airing of Black Panther, the 2018 superhero movie the late actor starred in, followed by a special program honoring his career.

The movie is scheduled to begin airing at 8 p.m. on ABC TV, with the ABC News produced Chadwick Boseman -- A Tribute for a King beginning around 10:20 p.m., ABC tweeted Sunday.

The actor died Friday at age 43 in his Los Angeles home alongside his wife and other members of his family. News of Boseman's death stunned the world, as he hadn't publicly shared his battle with cancer.

Boseman was initially known for his portrayal of real-life figures like James Brown in Get on Up, Jackie Robinson in 42 and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. He rose to superstardom when cast as King T'Challa in Black Panther in numerous movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Endgame; Captain America: Civil War; and Black Panther -- a groundbreaking comic book movie that scored seven nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

A tweet his family sent on Friday saying that Boseman was honored to portray Black Panther has become the most-liked tweet ever, with more than 7 million likes as of Sunday afternoon.