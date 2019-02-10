Black Panther roars with early Grammy Award win for musical score

You'll hear the sounds of Wakanda forever. Black Panther won an early Grammy Award for best score soundtrack for visual media in advance of Sunday night's awards ceremony.

Composer Ludwig Göransson was chatting with Variety when he received the news.

"(Director) Ryan Coogler, what can I say?" Göransson said. "He's been one of the most incredible artists I've ever worked with, and being a part of this phenomena, one of the most important, unique films of all time is so special."

There'll be more news to come tonight.

The film's chart-topping soundtrack, Black Panther: The Album, is up for album of the year, and the single All the Stars, by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, is nominated for record of the year, song of the year, best rap/sung performance and best song written for visual media.

The soundtrack was produced by Lamar and includes performances by Lamar, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, 2 Chainz and more.

Now playing: Watch this: How Marvel made 'Black Panther' look so amazing

Black Panther is up for six Oscars at the Academy Awards on Feb. 24, including best picture and best original music score. According to Billboard, no film whose soundtrack has won album of the year has gone on to win best picture.

Here's how to watch the Grammys at 5 p.m. PT Sunday.