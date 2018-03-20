"Black Panther" just keeps on ruling. On Tuesday, Twitter said the Marvel film is the most-tweeted-about movie of all time, with more than 35 million tweets focusing on the blockbuster, which stars Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa of Wakanda.
The news came after the movie topped the box office for a fifth-straight week. It's earned more than a billion dollars globally.
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the second-most tweeted-about film, followed by "Avengers: Infinity War."
The most retweeted tweet about the movie came from rapper Kendrick Lamar, who produced and curated the film's soundtrack, announcing the Feb. 9 drop of the soundtrack album. As of Tuesday, it's been retweeted more than 240,000 times and liked more than 538,000 times.
The second most-retweeted tweet didn't come from the filmmakers at all, but showed two young men trying to sneak in to the film dressed as one super-tall-dude in a trenchcoat. Some 452,000 retweets later, it's still funny.
And the third-most retweeted tweet about "Black Panther" came from former First Lady Michelle Obama, congratulating the cast and crew and praising them for inspiring young people.
Twitter also shared the three most-tweeted emojis from "Black Panther" tweets. The fire emoji was first, followed by the black-heart icon and then by the crown. Although there are cartoon emojis of some of the characters (Shuri, Nakia), there's no emoji of a sleek black panther yet. But there is a petition asking for one.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.