Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

"Black Panther" just keeps on ruling. On Tuesday, Twitter said the Marvel film is the most-tweeted-about movie of all time, with more than 35 million tweets focusing on the blockbuster, which stars Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa of Wakanda.

The news came after the movie topped the box office for a fifth-straight week. It's earned more than a billion dollars globally.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the second-most tweeted-about film, followed by "Avengers: Infinity War."

The most retweeted tweet about the movie came from rapper Kendrick Lamar, who produced and curated the film's soundtrack, announcing the Feb. 9 drop of the soundtrack album. As of Tuesday, it's been retweeted more than 240,000 times and liked more than 538,000 times.

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

The second most-retweeted tweet didn't come from the filmmakers at all, but showed two young men trying to sneak in to the film dressed as one super-tall-dude in a trenchcoat. Some 452,000 retweets later, it's still funny.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

And the third-most retweeted tweet about "Black Panther" came from former First Lady Michelle Obama, congratulating the cast and crew and praising them for inspiring young people.

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

Twitter also shared the three most-tweeted emojis from "Black Panther" tweets. The fire emoji was first, followed by the black-heart icon and then by the crown. Although there are cartoon emojis of some of the characters (Shuri, Nakia), there's no emoji of a sleek black panther yet. But there is a petition asking for one.