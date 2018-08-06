Black Panther has made $700M in the domestic box office

Marvel Studios

Black Panther's claws keep making cash.

Disney confirmed Monday that Black Panther cleared $700 million in US box office receipts over the weekend, making the Marvel movie the third to hit the milestone, according to Box Office Mojo. 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2009's Avatar previously reached the cinematic benchmark.

Black Panther's continued screening in US theaters is a testament to its popularity. The movie was released in February.

Disney said the superhero movie, which stars Chadwick Boseman, has made $646.7 million internationally bringing the combined total to more than $1.3 billion made so far. Black Panther is the second-most successful film of the year behind Avengers: Infinity War, which has made over $2 billion, according to Box Office Mojo.

First published Aug. 5, 2018 at 12:38 p.m. PT.

Update Aug. 6 at 12:13 p.m. PT: Adds confirmation from Disney.