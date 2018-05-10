Marvel Films

The female warriors of Black Panther are fierce and fabulous, so why not give them their own women-centric spin-off? Black Panther director Ryan Coogler couldn't agree more.

When asked if the women of Black Panther were just as important as the men during a talk at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, Coogler responded, "I think you could argue they are more important," according to Variety.

"We have these actresses who could easily carry their own movie."

So why isn't a Black Panther spin-off starring actresses Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright in the works yet?

Coogler is on board with the idea of an all-women Black Panther movie, especially if someone asked him to do it. (We're looking at you, Marvel Studios.)

In fact when asked that same question during the Cannes interview, he replied, "That would be amazing if the opportunity came up. They did it in the comic book version."

While Marvel Studios doesn't always follow the Marvel comic storylines exactly in its movie adaptations and TV shows, that doesn't mean it can't happen. With Black Panther especially, the creators of the hit film drew on different eras of the Marvel comic for inspiration.

Plus the fan interest in Black Panther's female warriors has already been proven. The real-life inspiration for the Black Panther female warriors is getting a TV show just about them.

Sony announced in March that it's teaming up with a Nigerian network to produce a television series about the 19th-century Dahomey Warriors, an all female military regiment who inspired the Dora Milaje.

Here's hoping Marvel is listening and the women of Wakanda get their own much-deserved movie.