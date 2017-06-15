'Black Mirror' is going from TV show to book

Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror" is a fantastic, disturbing, necessary TV series about the near future. Will it also be a good read?
Penguin Random House is publishing a series of books "set in the Black Mirror universe" starting February 20, 2018 with "Black Mirror Volume 1." The books will be edited by Charlie Brooker and written by still-unannounced authors, exploring themes and seemingly even worlds from the "Black Mirror" anthology.
I love "Black Mirror" tremendously, but I'm not wild about novelizations or book adaptations of TV shows and movies. Also, if you're really excited about reading more stories like those in "Black Mirror," consider the many, many authors whose work already inspired "Black Mirror" in the first place.
Some starting points:
- William Gibson
- Margaret Atwood
- George Saunders
- Philip K. Dick
- Bruce Sterling
- Rudy Rucker
- Cory Doctorow
- Lauren Beukes
Or, some excellent collections like Alexander Weinstein's "Children of the New World," Walter Mosley's "Futureland," and Ted Chiang's "Stories of Your Life and Others."
That being said, I'm extremely curious to read the "Black Mirror" books.