Black Mirror season 5 has three new trailers to stress you out today

Jennifer Bassett

After a few teasing images, producers have released Black Mirror season 5's individual episode trailers ahead of the season premiere. The new season of Charlie Brooker's dark anthology debuts on exclusively on Netflix on June 5.

Smithereens

Starring: Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, Topher Grace

A cab driver with an agenda holds a businessman hostage as his life quickly spins out of control.

Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too

Starring: Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport

A lonely teenager longs to be friends with her favorite pop star. The celebrity's television persona isn't what it seems, though.

Striking Vipers

Starring: Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Ludi Lin

A husband, struggling to conceive a child with his wife, reunites with an estranged college friend. The choice may have been a mistake.

The Black Mirror series, a Netflix Original which started in 2011, has pushed boundaries from the beginning. The show focuses on how technology has transformed our lives and the potential repercussions in suspenseful standalone episodes. Past episodes have played with the darker sides of social media, robots and voice assistants.

The last we saw of Black Mirror was Bandersnatch, a choose-your-own-adventure interactive movie. The world watched it over and over, wondering how many endings were possible.