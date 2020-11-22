CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals bring all-time low prices: Series 6 holds at $330, Series 3 drops to $119 starting Nov. 25

It's a good time to be in the market for an Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are the newest 2020 models in Apple's smart watch line, and thanks to early Black Friday sales, they're getting their first big discounts since their September launch. What started as a $50 discount at Target is now a $69 discount at Amazon on some colors and models. Those are easily the lowest prices to date. But that's not all: Walmart has confirmed that it will be selling the older Series 3 watch at an all-time low price beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. PT: The 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be $119, and the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be $149. 

The best deals we're seeing are below. Note that prices and availability were accurate at time of publication, but they do fluctuate.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

Apple Watch SE (44mm): $260

Save $49 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The Watch SE is the stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3 (see below). Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup feature that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for that aforementioned cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan).

$260 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm): $330

Save $69 vs. Apple Store
César Salza/CNET

The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, you save $49 at Target's Black Friday Sale. Sam's Club (membership required) seems to be winning the price war here, with 40mm prices as low as $330, but Amazon is matching that on some colors. This is the first time this watch has gone on any sort of sale, so if you've been thinking about snapping it up, now is the time. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

$330 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm): $360 and up

Save $49 to $69 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The larger Series 6 was originally only discounted at Target, but Amazon has since matched the price on some colors. We're now seeing prices fluctuating wildly between $360 and $409, depending on the model and color.

$360 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): $119 (starting Nov. 25)

Save $80 vs. Apple Store
CNET

With its older design and dearth of bells and whistles, the Apple Watch Series 3 is getting long in the tooth. But with Walmart selling it at an all-time low of $119 (for the 38mm model), you could get two Series 3 models for the price of one SE. Read our comparison of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3.

$119 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): $149 (starting Nov. 25)

Save $80 vs. Apple Store
James Martin/CNET

The larger Apple Watch Series 3 will also be $49 off at Walmart starting Nov. 25.

$149 at Walmart

