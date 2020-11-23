Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Thanks to early Black Friday sales, retailers are offering their best discounts yet on the newest 2020 models in Apple's smart watch line. Here's the latest on what you need to know:

The Apple Watch Series 6 Apple Watch SE

Walmart has confirmed The 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be $119, and the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be $149.

The 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be $119, and the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be $149. While it's officially discontinued, we've seen the Apple Watch Series 5 pop up at some places. If you can find that model for around $300 new, it's worth it.

The best deals we're seeing are below. Note that prices and availability were accurate at time of publication, but they do fluctuate.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3 (see below). Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup feature that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for that cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan). This model had been seeing discounts as deep as $49, but those have subsided. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The 44mm SE also has the same modest price cut right now. This model had been seeing discounts as deep as $49, but those have subsided.

César Salza/CNET The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, you save $49 at Target's Black Friday Sale. Sam's Club (membership required) seems to be winning the price war here, with 40mm prices as low as $330, but Amazon is matching that on some colors. This is the first time this watch has gone on any sort of sale, so if you've been thinking about snapping it up, now is the time. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The larger Series 6 was originally only discounted at Target, but Amazon has since matched the price on some colors. We're now seeing prices fluctuating wildly between $360 and $409, depending on the model and color.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 2019 model was technically discontinued with the introduction of the Series 6 in September. That said, while it's lacking the blood-oxygen meter, it has the Series 6 ECG and always-on display features, as well as the identical exterior design. At $300 to $330, it's a good deal if the prices on Series 6 don't drop back down.

CNET With its older design and dearth of bells and whistles, the Apple Watch Series 3 is getting long in the tooth. But with Walmart selling it at an all-time low of $119 (for the 38mm model), you could get two Series 3 models for the price of one SE. Read our comparison of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3.

James Martin/CNET The larger Apple Watch Series 3 will also be $49 off at Walmart starting Nov. 25.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 comparison

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.