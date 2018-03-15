‘Biohacker’ implants travel card in hand, court says ‘nice try’

Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow is (the real name of) a 33-year-old Australian man who's fighting a fine for not having a valid train ticket. His defence? He had a valid ticket the whole time -- inside his hand.
Meow-Meow appeared in Newtown Local Court in Sydney, New South Wales on Friday morning, reports BuzzFeed, where he pled guilty to the charge of travelling without a train ticket.
Meow-Meow is "ahead of the law," his lawyer Nicholas Broadbent told the ruling Magistrate, explaining that Meow-Meow is a "self-identified biohacker." The prosecutor, Andrew Wozniak, argued "whatever was in the defendant's hand, it certainly wasn't a card."
The Magistrate sided with the prosecution, ordering Meow-Meow to pay the fine and costs -- a total of AU$1,220 ($950, £680), according to BuzzFeed.
New South Wales' Opal travel cards are used for trains, buses and ferries across the state. Meow-Meow, a co-founder of biohacking site Biofoundry, had his Opal card implanted into his hand in April 2017. The chip was cut out of the credit card-sized Opal, encased in plastic and implanted by a piercer, AAP reported last month when the government shut down Meow-Meow's card.
"This is only a bloody story because they cancelled my card," he told AAP. "How often do you see the words 'innovation' and 'public transport' in the same sentence in Sydney?"
Meow-Meow was contacted for comment.
