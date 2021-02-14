Bill Gates' daughter jokes about vaccine conspiracy involving her dad

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates, a medical student, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine late last week and, like many relieved recipients, shared a photo. But Gates also showed she's well aware of the false conspiracy theories about her dad. After expressing how thankful she was for the vaccine, she joked, "PPS sadly the vaccine did NOT implant my genius father into my brain -- if only mRNA had that power."

Gates' father, the Microsoft co-founder, has worked to research and promote vaccines worldwide for years through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He has also become the subject of many truly weird and utterly baseless conspiracy theories, including one that falsely claims he's pushing COVID-19 vaccinations in order to inject people with a microchip that will track them.

Jennifer Gates, a second-year student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, also noted in her post, "I'll still be wearing my mask (or two!) after receiving my second dose -- hope that's self explanatory." Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, recently endorsed the wearing of a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask, which the CDC says improves the fit of the surgical mask and thus offers better protection against the coronavirus.

Jennifer, 24, is the oldest of Bill and Melinda Gates' three children.

Bill Gates received his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine last month, qualifying for it because he turned 65 in October. Like daughter, like father: He also shared a photo of the happy moment and wrote, "I feel great."