Big Mouth season 3 is streaming on Netflix

Netflix

Big Mouth, Netflix's unflinchingly, raunchy coming-of-age series, is officially streaming its third season. The show's Twitter page announced the news Friday. You can binge all 10 episodes now.

It looks like the show will continue to push limits while dealing with real-life issues like puberty, friendships, sex, first relationships, breaking up, parents, divorce, school and more. The cast from season one and two is returning. Fans can expect Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele to lend their voices again. Kroll also helped write the show.



"I worked with the smartest, kindest and funniest people to make a show that I genuinely love. It comes out momentarily on Netflix. I hope you enjoy watching season 3 of Big Mouth as much as we enjoyed making it," Kroll tweeted after season three premiered.

Big Mouth follows the hilarious misadventures of Glouberman and Birch who find their lives completely changes after puberty begins. The changes, however, are manifested as Hormone Monsters who follow the boys around and wreak havoc on their lives and relationships in misguided attempts to help. While the show is about adolescents, it's definitely written for adults.

Hello, Maurice Beverley here with a very important announcement:#BigMouth Season 3 is now streaming (what a savory word...) on @netflix... pic.twitter.com/3dCFyzjkLC — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) October 4, 2019

Fans on Twitter are so stoked that the show is back for round three that they're dropping everything to watch it.

I have so much homework to do but the new season of big mouth finally came out so homework can wait. @bigmouth #bestshowever pic.twitter.com/5mQexqYX7c — Jessica Moser (@JessicaMoser_) October 4, 2019

Am I going to spend this day off binging Big Mouth Season 3? pic.twitter.com/e94lDD9Tzl — Russell S. Pumpkins🎃 (@RussellSondheim) October 4, 2019

It almost feels like a holiday.

Happy Big Mouth season 3 day! pic.twitter.com/u5h1Dx78tg — Amy Jags (@CoolStoryJags) October 4, 2019

I mean, it's a really good show.

Big mouth should win an Oscar — ManchesterUnited🔰 (@U54Manchester) October 4, 2019