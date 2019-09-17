Big Bang Theory will stream on HBO Max in deal reportedly worth billions

CBS

The Big Bang Theory will join Friends and Game of Thrones on WarnerMedia's HBO Max. This will be the first time the show will be available for streaming when the service launches in 2020.

In a deal reportedly worth billions, The Big Bang Theory will stream exclusively domestically on HBO Max according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. Part of the package for the show includes syndication rights for TBS until 2028.

WarnerMedia announced its streaming service in July. When it launches sometime in 2020, HBO Max will feature a variety of TV shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Sopranos and the Arrowverse along with movies such as Shazam, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and A Star Is Born. The service will compete with Disney Plus, which is out in November, and Netflix who bought exclusive rights to Seinfeld on Monday.

The Big Bang Theory ended its 12-year run on CBS (Editor's Note: CNET is owned by CBS) this past May. It received three nominations at this year's Emmys that airs on Sunday, Sept. 22.

WarnerMedia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.