Biden to send medical teams to aid hospitals as omicron surges, report says

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will reportedly announce the deployment of federal medical teams to support hospitals overwhelmed by a surge of COVID-19 cases across the US. The president is scheduled to speak Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

These teams will be deployed to hospitals in six states across several US regions, according to CNN, including the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn and University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque.

While available research suggests omicron leads to less severe disease than the delta variant, it's continuing to cause large numbers of COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, more than 155,000 people were in hospitals across the US being treated for COVID, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Last month, Biden outlined efforts his administration is taking to fight the pandemic, including a more pop-up vaccination sites in areas of high demand and a plan to distribute free, at-home rapid tests to Americans.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

