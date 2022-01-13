Doctors speak out against Joe Rogan's COVID misinformation Microsoft is done with Xbox One Where to find at-home COVID tests N95, KN95, KF94: Best masks for omicron Apple pulls Wordle clones Eternals post-credits scenes explained

Biden to send medical teams to aid hospitals as omicron surges, report says

The president is excepted to address his administration's response to the pandemic today.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

President Joe Biden will reportedly announce the deployment of federal medical teams to support hospitals overwhelmed by a surge of COVID-19 cases across the US. The president is scheduled to speak Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

These teams will be deployed to hospitals in six states across several US regions, according to CNN, including the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn and University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque. 

While available research suggests omicron leads to less severe disease than the delta variant, it's continuing to cause large numbers of COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, more than 155,000 people were in hospitals across the US being treated for COVID, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Last month, Biden outlined efforts his administration is taking to fight the pandemic, including a more pop-up vaccination sites in areas of high demand and a plan to distribute free, at-home rapid tests to Americans.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

