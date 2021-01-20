Biden to rejoin WHO, Paris climate agreement on day one

Getty Images

Among the first actions the Biden administration will undertake will be rejoining the World Health Organization, issuing a 100-day masking challenge and rejoining the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the Biden-Harris transition team said in a Wednesday post on the White House web site.

"[Biden] will sign a combination of executive orders, memoranda, directives, and letters to take initial steps to address these crises," the post said, noting that these actions and more will take place within hours of the inauguration. These three moves (as well as others) reverse policy stances set forth by former President Donald Trump.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in Wednesday.

Other actions will include continuing the pause on student loan payments, stopping border wall construction and reversing Trump's immigration ban.