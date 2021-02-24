Biden to order review of supply chain for semiconductors, critical resources

Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order on Wednesday that aims to improve the supply chain for semiconductor chips and other critical resources. The order will launch a 100-day review of supply chains across four key industries: semiconductors, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and large capacity-batteries for electric vehicles. The review aims to identify near-term steps the administration can take, including work with lawmakers in Congress, to mitigate supply chain risks, according to the White House.

Biden is set to meet with lawmakers Wednesday afternoon to discuss the US supply chain before signing the executive order, according to the White House.

More to come.