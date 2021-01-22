Biden reportedly gathers cybersecurity experts in wake of SolarWinds hack

Angela Lang/CNET

President Joe Biden is hiring a group of cybersecurity experts following the 2020 SolarWinds hack, which US intelligence agencies attributed to Russia earlier this month, Reuters reported Friday. The president apparently has to open a cyber-centric office led by a new national cyber director under a recent law.

Jen Easterly, who's currently head of resilience at investment bank Morgan Stanley, is the leading candidate for that cyber director role, according to Reuters.

On Tuesday, his last full day in office, former president Donald Trump signed an executive order designed to prevent foreign actors from using cloud computing platforms for cyber interference against the US.

In November, Trump fired Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs after the agency debunked claims of election fraud. Krebs has since been hired by SolarWinds to consult on the hack

Neither Morgan Stanley nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.