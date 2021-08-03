Biden administration to reveal new 60-day eviction moratorium

Getty Images

The eviction moratorium -- first enacted by former President Donald Trump early in the pandemic and then extended by President Joe Biden -- came to an end on July 31 after it was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court last month. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appears to have found a way to authorize another moratorium.

The CDC announced a 60-day eviction moratorium under a different legal authority than previously used, the Associated Press first reported Tuesday. Under this new order, the eviction moratorium will reportedly be in effect for counties "experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of SARS-CoV-2." It'll expire Oct. 3.

"This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in the announcement. "It is imperative that public health authorities act quickly to mitigate such an increase of evictions, which could increase the likelihood of new spikes in SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Such mass evictions and the attendant public health consequences would be very difficult to reverse."

Which counties will be affected by this order is still unclear. COVID cases have increased across the US due to the delta variant of the virus.

Trump first announced the eviction moratorium in March 2020. The order was to help those who were out of a job due to the lockdowns put into effect. Its initial expiration date was July 25, 2020, but was then extended multiple times by Trump and then by Biden.