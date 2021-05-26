Bezos will hand over Amazon CEO role to Andy Jassy on July 5

Getty Images

Jeff Bezos gave an exact date for his previously announced departure as the CEO of Amazon: July 5. That's the day Andy Jassy, the company's current CEO of Amazon Web Services, will take over the job.

Calling the date "sentimental," Bezos noted during the company's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday that July 5, 1994 is the date that Amazon.com Inc. was incorporated in the state of Washington (it's now incorporated in Delaware). Jassy, he said, is ready to take on the challenge.

"He's been at Amazon almost as long as I have, and he's an outstanding leader," Bezos told the gathering of shareholders.

Bezos first announced his departure in February as part of the Amazon's quarterly earnings report for the final quarter of 2020. He will then serve as the executive chair of Amazon's board.