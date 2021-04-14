Best wireless Bluetooth boombox for 2021

Most people like the concept of a supercompact portable mini Bluetooth speaker that weighs a few ounces and travels well. But if you're looking for big sound with thumping bass, you have to step up to one of the jumbo models, which are sometimes referred to as wireless boomboxes, although they don't always look quite like those retro boomboxes of yesteryear.

The speakers on the list weigh a minimum of 6 pounds (2.7kg) and some weigh a lot more than that. All of them have built-in handles (or straps) for transport and the powerful higher-end models require a bulky AC adapter -- not just a standard USB phone charger and cable -- for charging. They're designed to play a long time at moderate volume levels on the go. But if you want to go loud the battery life drops to more like three to five hours.

Since these are designed for everything from tailgating to camping trips to pool and beach parties, they're all fairly rugged with most offering a good degree of water-resistance (several are fully waterproof). I've personally listened to all of these (or, in the case of Soundcore Trance Go, its nearly identical sibling speaker).

David Carnoy/CNET Anker's $100 Soundcore Motion Boom is what I'd call a mini boombox speaker. It's kind of a poor man's version of JBL's well-regarded Xtreme 2 speaker, which currently sells for around $200 though its list price is higher. Equipped with a handle and weighing a little over 4 pounds, the speaker reminds me of one of those giant flashlights or "floating lanterns" that were in vogue about 30 years ago. For the record, the Motion Boom actually does float and it's fully waterproof with an IPX7 rating. Anker says the Motion Boom delivers "huge stereo sound" and yes, it plays pretty loud and has a decent amount of bass with reasonable clarity. (I kept the bass boost on at all times because the speaker sounds better with bass boost on.) It can't compete against bigger and more expensive speakers like JBL's Boombox 2 ($400) and Ultimate Ears' Hyperboom ($400), but it packs a lot more volume and punch than more compact Bluetooth speakers like JBL's Flip 5 that cost around the same. It also travels well, so it's ideal for a beach excursion or a little tailgating. It also can be used as a backup battery to charge phones and other USB-powered devices. If you want something at half the size with a more refined sound, check out the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus.

David Carnoy/CNET JBL's second-generation Boombox 2 doesn't really look different from the original. And on the outside, JBL didn't change much. But it's more energy-efficient, with a new Bluetooth 5.1 chipset. Also, the speaker weighs about a pound and a half more, which means the added weight went into other components besides the battery, which is the same capacity. The big difference in the sound between the Boombox 2 -- which is fully waterproof (IPX7) -- and the original is the bass. It goes deeper and has more punch to it. While the power rating is a little higher for the Boombox 2, its top volume is about the same as the original. It sounds fuller and more dynamic at its top volume and has no indoor or outdoor mode like the original. You can link up wirelessly to the latest JBL Bluetooth speakers, but sadly, you can't link to the original Boombox. Like the UE Hyperboom (see below), this has a USB out port that allows you to charge external devices like your phone and there's also an analog audio input if you want to go wired and connect a device without using Bluetooth (the Hyperboom adds an optical digital input). For outdoor use, I like the design of the Boombox 2 better than UE Hyperboom. It's easier to carry around and just looks more like an outdoor speaker. However, while they both play loud and deliver plenty of bass, the Hyperboom sounds more natural and has a bigger soundstage with better overall clarity and smoother sound.

The UE Hyperboom has a few things going for it over the Boombox 2. For starters, the price: It's $400 while the Boombox 2 is $500. As an outdoor speaker, I give the nod to the JBL's design. Both of these weigh 13 pounds, but the JBL is a little more natural to carry around. It's got the handle, the tubular design, it looks like it belongs outdoors. The Hyperboom's got the thick rubber strap and it kind of feels like you're carrying a big pitcher of something really solid. It's boxy and understated. And it looks a little more at home indoors. The Hyperboom is splashproof with an IPX4 rating while the Boombox 2 is fully waterproof with an IPX7 rating. (I put them out in the rain and they both survived without issues.) Like the Boombox 2, this has a USB out port that allows you to charge devices like your phone and also has analog audio input if you want to go wired and connect a device without using Bluetooth. However, the Hyperboom adds an optical digital input. That means you can connect it to a TV, PC or game console with an optical output. You can also toggle between two Bluetooth connections and it has a built-in microphone that calibrates the speaker's sound to wherever it is, inside or outside. The Hyperboom also is the better overall sounding speaker. It has a wider soundstage with slightly more bass and clarity. It also sounds a little more natural. If you can afford it, you can link up two Hyperbooms and create a stereo pair. You can also link it wirelessly to the latest UE Bluetooth speakers to spread out the sound across a wider area. Read our Ultimate Ears Hyperboom review.

David Carnoy/CNET If you don't want to get something quite as big as the JBL Boombox 2, the Xtreme 3 weighs a good deal less but is still large by Bluetooth speaker standards and puts out a lot of sound (however, not as much as the Bommbox 2). Instead of a built-in handle, a detachable shoulder strap is included. Like JBL's smaller Bluetooth speakers the Xtreme 3 can be stood up vertically or placed horizontally. At first glance it doesn't look much different from the Extreme 2 (it is a tad bigger), but it does have upgraded sound with slightly better bass and clarity while actually weighing slightly less. Here are the key differences between the two speakers, according to JBL: Plays slightly louder: Xtreme 3's rated output power is 2 x 25W vs. Xtreme 2's 2 x 20W

Xtreme 3 is IPX67 (waterproof/dustproof) vs. Xtreme 2's IPX7 (waterproof)

Xtreme 3 offers JBL Partyboost while Xtreme 2 delivers JBL Connected+ syncing technologies

The Xtreme 3 improves charge time to just 2.5 hours, down from 3.5 hours for the Xtreme 2 (both have 15 hours of battery life)

The Xtreme 3 has Bluetooth 5.1 vs. Bluetooth 4.2 on the Xtreme 2

The Xtreme 3 is slightly larger but weighs less than the Xtreme 2 (4.3 pounds vs. 5.3 pounds)

Amazon Last year I reviewed Anker's Soundcore Rave Neo party speaker and gave it high marks. The Trance Go is essentially that speaker without the integrated LEDs that allow you to create a mini light show. It costs right around $100, plays loud for its size (it's a medium sized speaker that weighs about 6 pounds) and has a built-in handle that makes it easy to tote around. The speaker is fully waterproof and can get up to 24 hours at moderate levels (a USB out port allows you to charge devices). Also, worth noting: For those who want more expansive sound, you can link multiple Trance Go speakers. If you want a light show, Anker also has the Soundcore Trance. However, it costs $50 more.