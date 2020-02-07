Signed, sealed, delivered: Valentine's treats you can mail to your sweetie

Goldbelly

This collection of mail order food gifts for Valentine's Day is pretty sweet -- but not exclusively so. There's something here for everyone, and everything can be shipped nationwide, so no matter where your sweetheart (or best friend -- or mom!) lives, you can send them a delectable treat.

We've rounded up a wide-ranging list of sweets that includes cheesecake, chocolates, cookies, cakes and even Rice Krispies treats, plus a few savory options for those who would never say gimme some sugar. Near or far, you will definitely find something that your honey will love almost as much as they love you.

Goldbelly Yes, we're kicking things off with a $49 doughnut -- but what a doughnut! It's big enough to serve four (as it clocks in at about a pound), it's covered in chocolate icing and Valentine's Day decorations, and it comes from Angel Food Bakery, which won The Food Network's Donut Showdown. If you have (or want) an even bigger heart, check out their Jumbo Donut Cake. Or, send a sweet message with their mini XOXO Valentine's Donuts.

Levain Bakery This just might be the best cookie in the world. No, really. The inside is doughy and delicious, and the outside is crispy and perfect. The boxed assortment is available for shipping and comes with one of each of their chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and dark chocolate peanut butter chip cookies. Don't worry, you can also order a box of one specific cookie. (If you decide to go with one flavor, I strongly recommend the dark chocolate peanut butter chip.)

Goldbelly Looking for something a little more thematic? These adorably petite, heart-shaped vanilla-almond sugar cookies from Montana bakery Elle's Belles are topped with cream cheese frosting in white, pink and red, with sugar sparkles for the perfect finishing touch.

Goldbelly If you're more into grand gestures, look no farther than this massive five-pound cookie -- also shaped like a heart, of course. It's studded with chocolate chips and caramel bits, topped with flaky sea salt, and is crisp yet chewy to please even the most discerning cookie lovers.

Goldbelly If you'd like to send a literal as well as figurative message of your adoration, this sweet and salty chocolate chip caramel cookie (which, while not quite a five-pounder, is still plenty big at 8 inches across), is just the thing -- and way better than tiny conversation hearts. Choose from eight different inscriptions, including "Let's Get a Dog," "I <3 You" and "Not Sharing" in case you're simply treating yourself.

Goldbelly Show your sweetie pie you care with an actual pie -- this one is a gooey red velvet chess pie in a flaky crust. It serves 8 to 10 people, but you can always eat your hearts out on Valentine's Day, then finish the rest for breakfast the next morning.

Goldbelly For those who prefer savory pies, Chicago pizza legend Lou Malnati's offers a heart-shaped deep dish pie made from scratch and shipped frozen, so all you have to do is bake and serve (with love). Better yet, it's available in a two-pack along with a heart-shaped chocolate chip cookie -- also deep dish -- for dessert.

Milk Bar Cake for a couple! New York City's beloved Milk Bar is once again making its famous birthday cake, which is a vanilla rainbow cake layered with cake crumbles and topped with vanilla frosting, in four-inch form -- perfect for two. There's also a limited-edition six-inch chocolate raspberry cake that's way better than the usual chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Goldbelly Elevate your classic box of chocolates with this New York City favorite. The signature selection includes a range of flavors and fillings, from caramels to wine- and tea-infused truffles. (Check out our chocolate gift guide for even more great picks in a range of prices for every budget.)

Harry & David Ruby chocolate made its debut in 2017, but it's still not as readily available as your standard milk and semisweet. Still, it's particularly perfect for the sweetest of holidays, thanks to its naturally pink color. These truffles showcase that rosy hue and ruby cacao's fruity flavor -- but you can also buy heart- and rose-shaped ruby chocolates with lemon-raspberry filling and marionberry caramel.

Bang Candy Co. Bang Candy Company is a Nashville favorite known for its marshmallows, as well as its flavored syrups that are perfect for mixed drinks. Their Love Bites are the ideal Valentine's Day treat. The delectable bites contain dried cherries, popping candy, smoked sea salt and Belgian milk and dark chocolate mixed with puffed rice cereal.

Goldbelly Made famous for its cupcakes by Sex and the City, Magnolia Bakery is also justly renowned for its luscious banana pudding (which got its due on Broad City). This combo pack includes three tubs of the original flavor and three of the Cupid-colored red velvet banana pudding, with layers of cream cheese frosting, vanilla wafer cookies, banana pudding and red velvet cake. Swoon.

Mouth Raspberries are red, which is always a bonus on Valentine's Day, and they're packed with sweet-tart flavor that lends itself wonderfully to all kinds of treats. This gift box contains a dehydrated raspberry-studded chocolate bar, raspberry jam cookies, raspberry-hibiscus marshmallow cookies, raspberry-rhubarb goat milk caramels, a raspberry meltaway chocolate heart and a jar of honey-sweetened raspberry jam. Pucker up!

Goldbelly Roses are also red, of course, but if flowers feel too expected (or you just have a sweetie with a sweet tooth who'd prefer something edible), this stunning cake is sure to impress. The outside is piped with lush red roses of buttercream frosting, but inside it's incredibly rich chocolate cake with dark chocolate cream cheese frosting.

Murray's Cheese Brie still, their heart. This charming mini tower of cheeses is perfectly sized for two and includes three lusciously creamy cheeses: Cavemaster Reserve Hollander, Pico Picandine and Murray's Mini Brie. Add crackers, charcuterie and wine for a romantic indoor picnic, or send it to a long-distance love who appreciates all things cheesy.

Goldbelly Who doesn't love a Rice Krispie treat? These little babies from Treat House are the perfect bite size so that your honey can savor them all or share them with you. For Valentine's Day, the brand has even created a super sampler, which includes 24 Valentine's-themed Rice Krispie treats, two strawberry shortcake bars and three Valentine's Rice Krispie doughnuts.

Goldbelly You can safely enjoy this edible cookie dough straight from the fridge -- or bake it if you want to. Build your own dream team of four different flavors, or pick this combo pack of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections' best-selling flavors, including Cake Batter and Brookie Dough.

Junior's Cheesecake If your loved one is crushing on cheesecake, then Junior's is the way to go. Known in New York City, the restaurant ships nationwide and is currently featuring a delicious white chocolate strawberry cheesecake for Valentine's Day. The heart-shaped cake is blended with premium white chocolate, swirled with fresh strawberry puree and topped with chocolate mousse.

Goldbelly For the Valentine with a savory tooth (not to mention expensive taste), this quartet of decadent little lobster pot pies are perfect. Crowned with puff pastry and heart-shaped decorations, they're an ideal centerpiece to a romantic dinner at home (save the extra pair for later).

Man Crates If something meatier is in order, this heart-shaped box of jerky (10 pieces total) in flavors like whiskey maple and sesame ginger will give them something to chew on. Don't let the manly marketing copy put you off if you have a female Ron Swanson in your life -- but if you prefer to play on the tried-and-true flower arrangement, you can also order a salami bouquet instead.

This story was written by Brittany Loggins for Chowhound.