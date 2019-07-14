These Prime Day 2019 deals blow away Apple Store prices: iPad, iPad Pro, Apple Watch and AirPods already on sale

There was a period when Amazon didn't sell Apple products, but the two companies patched things up last September and now Amazon is an official Apple reseller. While Amazon may not run as many Apple discounts as Best Buy, it does have a few deals worth highlighting and we expect a few more to appear when Prime Day officially kicks off on Monday, July 15 at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET). Here are the current best Apple deals at Amazon.

James Martin/CNET Yes, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a previous-generation product, but it's down to $199 for the 38mm version ($80 off) and $229 for the 42mm version ($80). These models have GPS but no cellular. The cellular versions start at $299 and are also $80 off. Read the Apple Watch Series 3 review

Josh Miller/CNET Amazon may be discounting the Series 3, but those looking for a deal on Apple's latest Watch are best off heading to Best Buy. The electronics giant is taking at least $50 off either the 40mm and 44mm versions of the smartwatch, which traditionally start at $399 (40mm aluminum GPS) or $429 (44mm aluminum GPS). The discount applies to a variety of models including those with cellular connectivity or more premium stainless steel casings. Read the Apple Watch Series 4 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has both versions of the latest 2019 AirPods on sale. The model with the wireless charging case is $180 or $19 off, while the version with the standard case is $145 or $14 off. Read the AirPods 2019 review

Sarah Tew/CNET We've seen the entry-level iPad at this price before ($250), but it's about the lowest it gets. The 128GB model is also on sale: it's $329, or $100 off. Read the Apple iPad 2018 review

Apple Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale at a number of retailers including Amazon, B&H Photo and Walmart. The discount takes $50 off the two lower storage options (64GB and 256GB) with additional discounts available for higher capacity and some cellular models. The $749 starting price isn't the lowest we've seen the current-gen iPad Pro go, but it is still a decent discount on a product that stands to get even better when the iPadOS software update hits in September. Read the iPad Pro review

David Carnoy/CNET If you don't want to spend a bundle on Beats headphones (yes, Beats is owned by Apple), this a good deal on the Beats EP. It's a wired on-ear headphone (no Bluetooth), but it sounds quite good for an on-ear headphone. The white version is $65, while other colors cost slightly more. Read the Beats EP review

