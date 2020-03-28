Best portable mini Bluetooth speaker of 2020: JBL, Bose, Sony and more

When you're truly on the go, a portable wireless Bluetooth speaker can give us the ability to listen to music anytime, anywhere. Every wireless Bluetooth speaker can stream music from your phone or tablet, and many also double as speakerphones. When you look at a super compact portable wireless Bluetooth speaker, many have prominent sonic limitations, particularly when it comes to bass. Luckily, sound quality has improved overall over the years and prices have dropped at the same time.

We continue to review mini Bluetooth speakers at a steady clip here at CNET. This buyer's guide offers a look at our current favorites, with a focus on small and lightweight units that are best suited for travel, meaning that have solid battery life, great sound and don't cost too much. If you're looking for the best portable Bluetooth speaker for you, read on.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's SoundLink Micro is arguably the best-sounding wireless speaker for its tiny size. Seriously, your audio will sound amazing. Although it's a little pricey, Bose did shave $10 off its list price, bringing it down to $99. It's fully waterproof -- not just water resistant -- and available in three color options. Read our Bose SoundLink Micro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Not only does this fully waterproof bluetooth speaker (IPX7) have improved battery life and better sound than the Clip 2, it's more durable, according to JBL, thanks to the integrated carabiner framing the entire perimeter of the speaker, acting as a bumper. It has a built-in rechargeable li-ion battery, which lasts up to 5 hours on a single charge, and is one of the top speakers for its tiny size. It sells for $60. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Tribit MaxSound Plus ($56) is about 30% bigger than its sibling XSound Go and costs about $25 more, but it performs substantially better and is one of the best sounding speakers in its size and price class. It has a long-lasting rechargeable battery and superior audio quality. Read our Tribit MaxSound Plus review.

David Carnoy/CNET JBL's Flip 5 ($100) is slightly bigger than the Flip 4, with improved audio sound with a little more bass. It has an IPX7 waterproof certification, which means it can be submerged in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes and survive. Tribit's StormBox is about $30 less and plays louder, but I like the tonal balance of the Flip 5 better. Its rechargeable battery uses USB-C charging, which is better for future-proofing.

David Carnoy/CNET The Sony XB01 is a splashproof mini wireless speaker (Editor's note: that doesn't mean that it's a waterproof bluetooth speaker. Don't take this one in the shower or anything.), is available in multiple colors -- and it offers great sound for the price (it lists for $35 but is being regularly discounted to less than $25 and sometimes less than $20.). Read Sony SRS-XB01 review.

David Carnoy/CNET We liked Ultimate Ears' original Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which sounded good for its compact size and was also waterproof. Now the company has released the Wonderboom 2, which is a touch bigger than the original and sounds slightly better, with more bass and a special Outdoor Boost mode that boosts treble. Like its predecessor, the fully waterproof Wonderboom 2 carries a list price of $100 but sells for less (around $80). What's different is the IP67 rating that means it's dustproof, more shock-resistant and also able to float. It also has 30% better battery life -- up to 13 hours at moderate volume levels, according to Ultimate Ears -- and you can link two together to create a stereo sound pairing by simply pressing a button on each speaker.

Sarah Tew/CNET At $33, the Tribit XSound Go is one of the top speakers with Bluetooth connectivity for the money. Besides sounding decent, it's also fully waterproof. It also has incredible battery life, able to play continuously for up to 24 hours with its lithium-ion battery. Read our Tribit XSound Go review.

Sony Last year, Sony made some small improvements to its little canister-style speaker, one of the smallest in its Xtra Bass line. The SRS-XB12 puts out surprisingly big and great sound for its small size and boasts 16 hours of battery, as well as IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating (if you accidentally drop it in water it floats). You can add another speaker to get stereo sound. While it lists for $50, it usually costs less than $40. Available in multiple color options.

Sarah Tew/CNET Tribit's StormBox speaker looks like a cross between a UE and a JBL speaker. We suspect that's not an accident. Fully waterproof, it costs about $30 less than the JBL Flip 5 and produces bigger sound and has up to 20 hours of battery life. Tribit's XSound speakers are probably a better value, but the Stormbox is more stylish. It also has a rechargeable li-ion battery able to power up to 20 hours of continuous playtime.

Sarah Tew/CNET 1More is known for its well-priced in-ear headphones. But its first Bluetooth speaker is also quite decent. Its strength is its bass performance for a speaker this size. While it doesn't have the clarity of the Flip 5 or UE Wonderboom, its bass has a bigger sound. It can be laid flat or hung vertically using a built-in lanyard. I preferred its sound when the speaker was facing me (not up). It lists for $100, but 1More is selling two for $149 that you can pair together for stereo sound.

Full disclosure: This is the only product on this list we didn't test in person. But we found much to admire in its predecessor, the Oontz Angle Plus, back in 2017. This one has marginally better battery life, slightly bigger sound and is more water-resistant than the Plus, and it offers stereo pairing, too. We'll have a hands-on evaluation soon, but we're including it here based on our positive experience with the Plus and the enthusiastic 4,800-plus user reviews on Amazon, where it sells for $35 to $40. Plus, it has all the hallmarks of a best portable Bluetooth speaker.

