Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Argh! A dreaded teenage boy has turned up on your gift list and you're scrambling for ideas for last-minute presents! This won't be easy. What do you do? Fear not, because while teenage boys may be heading into adulthood, they still like to play and have teenage fun, and we have the inside scoop on the perfect gift, along with the hottest trends, brands and devices.

Our list has a ton of fun, cool gifts sure to impress any teenage boy, covering everything from headphones to outdoor activities, skateboards and gaming to a cool new escape room puzzle and the classic card game Magic: The Gathering. If you'd like a perfect but practical gift for your special young teenage man, we also have more great gift ideas -- a classic cap, a backpack, a rugged coat and cool sneakers. Scroll through this fun, crowd-pleasing list to find the best gifts for teen boys.

Amazon A perfect first board for teenage guys taking up skating, this fun longboard includes everything they'll need to start shredding, including grip tape. The cool intergalactic design is a bonus. It's also worth mentioning that skateboarding is now officially an Olympic sport, so this is a perfect gift for teenage athletes with dreams of taking home the gold! It won't be easy, but practice makes perfect.

Sarah Tew/CNET This uber-popular portable game system from Nintendo is the fastest-selling home console in history. It's easy to see why: Switch is actually a home game system and a portable game handheld unit with hours of battery life. There's a dock that connects to your TV at home, allowing for fun multiplayer gaming. Then you can take the tablet out of the dock and play a game on the go (just watch the battery)! You can even share the controller and flip the stand to play a game with others while out and about. It's easy -- so much game versatility in one unit, all you need to do is play, play, play! And fans will want to check out the new portable Switch Lite, the smaller and more affordable ($199) handheld version that drops the TV-out support. Read our Nintendo Switch review. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Amazon We love the idea of giving a backpack that's perfect for school, trips and sleepovers. It's got space for a laptop or tablet, padded straps, plenty of pocket storage for the easy organization for all kinds of necessities like his water bottle, his camera, his portable charger, a video game or two, or even some extra socks. And it of course comes with the signature gorilla keychain. A Kipling backpack is both stylish and practical for teen guys. If you want other options as well, check out our favorite backpacks

Amazon Best for ages 14 and up, the Hyperstrike bow is the perfect gift kit for teens who haven't quite outgrown toys. Even more fun? A game slinging (safe) arrows with pals. Available in green and orange (making for organized team play), the Hyperstrike can launch arrows over 250 feet, easy. Your teens will sing songs about your great gift giving prowess.

Vans If you're short on ideas, you really can't go wrong with classic Vans sneakers. A perennial teenage favorite, the Old Skool style comes in fresh colors dark green and sky blue. These skate shoes are comfy, casual, easy to wear and forever cool.

Amazon This 759 piece puzzle is also a fun game kit. Your teen has to solve six riddles in order to connect the solution pieces to reveal their escape. The perfect game to allow them to utilize their problem-solving skills. Best for ages 12 and up, this fun escape puzzle game kit will keep them enthralled for hours.

Loot Crate Whatever his interests, getting a Loot Crate in the mail is fun for any teenager. Loot Crate is a package of cool stuff (figurines, shirts, collectibles and more) centered on a theme, like anime, gaming, WWE, Marvel and more. It's super easy—just pick his interest, select a month plan (gift a one-off or a recurring box), and pay and your teen will get a fun box of goodies.

Amazon Two words -- Apple AirPods. Let's face it: every teenager with an iPhone also wants Apple AirPods to listen to their music on any and every device. They just do. So be a hero and buy a pair of wireless ear buds for your favorite teen. They now come in three flavors: a baseline model that costs around $139; the kit that adds a wireless charging case for around $167; and the new AirPods Pro, which adds active noise canceling, for $250. Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.

Amazon A classic work jacket makes a great gift for your favorite teen. Carhartt's Chore Coat has been around for 100 years, and now it's trendier than ever. Features like flex panels mean that this outerwear is made for movement -- just in case your teen decides to do actual chores in his chore coat! Other pros? A sherpa-lined collar and cozy lining mean that it's comfortable and super warm. Available in brown, dark brown and black.

Amazon Thanks to the resurgence of all things '90s, fun fantasy card game Magic: The Gathering is having another moment. Best for ages 13 and up, the game has over 20 million players. Take advantage of the game's popularity and buy a kit for your favorite gamer or fantasy fan to play. The game is easy to learn and a great gift for teenage guys looking to lean into their competitive (but fun) side.

Patagonia If the teen on your list has laid-back style, he'll probably appreciate this trendy snapback hat. Patagonia is a popular outdoors brand that's beloved by stylish teen guys everywhere. Buy it in pink, black or brown.

Originally published in December.