Our favorite eats on Goldbelly from around the country

Restaurants, bars, bakeries and other food-centric small businesses are opening their doors after one heck of a horrible year. Since many are still climbing out of a true financial walloping, you can dish out your support to businesses near and far by ordering their tasty goods online.

One place to find many of the best food and drinks this nation has to offer is on Goldbelly, the edible e-commerce supersite that ships food and food kits carefully across the country. Ordering from Goldbelly isn't just a great way to support fine local restaurants and small businesses -- it's also an excellent way to sample eats and treats from some of the country's most iconic dining destinations including Magnolia Bakery, Momofuku, Cochon Butcher and more.

Best of all, right now you can snag $15 off any order of $50 or more (subscriptions not included) with special code GetInMyBELLY.

Many of these Goldbelly food finds make for a perfect gift on Mother's Day, Father's Day or even for a graduate who is likely low on funds. Goldbelly also recently launched a slew of city restaurant subscription boxes to support restaurants in a singular city like San Francisco or New Orleans and allows you to taste the best of the best from that city's top eateries.

From Shake Shack's famous burgers to Magnolia Bakery's blissful banana pudding, bagels and lox from Russ & Daughter and some of the best barbecue south of the Mason-Dixon, these are our top food picks to order on Goldbelly right now.

Shake Shack Shake Shack's burgers have reached cult status and if you've had one -- or three -- you'll know why. For the first time ever, Shake Shack's beloved ShackBurger is available outside of Shake Shack locations. The kit lets you craft your own burger from start to finish, replete with 100% Angus beef from Pat LaFrieda, American cheese, a bowl of the top-secret ShackSauce and a bounty of Martin's potato rolls. All you'll need to bring is lettuce, tomato and a grill. It's a perfect gift for any grill masters on your Father's Day, Mother's Day or graduate gifting list.

Goldbelly I say if you're going to go for it on Goldbelly, than really go for it and David Chang's iconic roast pork perfection -- the Bo Ssäm dinner -- is definitely going for it. This dish has been a menu staple since the early days of Momofuku Ssäm Bar in New York. It's a half pork shoulder that's been cured overnight and roasted for up to 8 hours. Once you warm this guy up at home, you're free to eat it however you want -- on a potato roll, in a lettuce cup or straight up with a fork enough alongside some fried rice (don't worry, a fried rice kit is also included). It should feed up to six hungry carnivores.

Goldbelly I thought I'd tasted it all when it came to pizza until Emmy Squash red opened in my Brooklyn neighborhood. Detroit style pizza is somewhere between grandma's and Chicago deep dish but, however you classify it, these pies are dang delicious and you can have them sent straight to you -- or someone you need a tasty gift for. My vote goes to this three-pack of Emmy's best square pies. All you do is heat them in the oven, serve and try not to faint from the deliciousness.

Goldbelly Nabbing a reservation at Cochon Butcher in New Orleans is as difficult as finding your hotel in the French Quarter after finishing a frozen Hurricane (trust me), but getting some of its famous cured meats is as easy as a few clicks via Goldbelly. This charcuterie pack for four people is all made in-house by Cochon Butcher's team. It includes mortadella, salami cotto, soppressata, hog's head cheese and lonzino (cured pork loin) with a jar of the butcher's signature giardiniera Italian relish. Cochon also sells its world-famous muffuletta sandwiches on Goldbelly if you want to go for it.

Goldbelly Lines tend to spill out of Ess-A-Bagel's Midtown location, but you can get a personal shipment of fresh bagels without even having to leave your house (which we highly recommend because #socialdistancing). Right now, you can purchase a baker's dozen and get a second dozen free. Choose from a variety of flavors, like onion, garlic, salt, everything and cinnamon raisin, then finish them off with a big schmear of cream cheese (which can also be added to your Ess-A-Bagel delivery).

Goldbelly Buy four Philly cheesesteaks and get another four free from Pat's King of Steaks -- the self-proclaimed inventor of the cheesesteak -- which is often regarded as one of the best cheesesteak shops in Philadelphia. Hunks of bread are stuffed with thinly cut steak, onions and your choice of cheese (choose between Whiz, American or provolone). These arrive frozen, so all you'll have to do is toss them in the oven.

Goldbelly This beloved doughnut shop, which got its start in Los Angeles before opening a second location in Chicago, fries up a wide selection of whimsical doughnuts, like lemon pistachio old fashioned and birthday cake dotted with sprinkles. This shipment will include 12 of Stan's best sellers, plus they'll throw in another dozen for free.

Goldbelly Brunch certainly may not feel the same anymore, but things can start to find a semblance of normalcy thanks to a New York-centric shipment of Russ & Daughters' brunch staples. The New York appetizing institution packs the finest selection of nova, hand-rolled bagels, cream cheese, chocolate babka and private blend coffee to help you throw your own brunch party. Plus, the package also includes a ceramic tumbler to sip coffee in on the go.

Goldbelly Raffeto's Pasta has been a SoHo institution since 1906, slinging fresh pasta and other Italian accoutrements. So if you're tired of the boxed stuff, let Raffetto's deliver fresh ravioli and sauce to your door. Just select which kind of pasta you want (choose from options like roasted red pepper and pumpkin), then select an accompanying sauce like sage butter or Bolognese. Along with the pasta and sauce, you'll get some Genoa crostini toast and a portion of rice pudding.

Goldbelly While many people you know are repurposing brown bananas into banana bread, you could simply order a pot of Magnolia Bakery's decadent banana pudding, a creamy West Village concoction studded with vanilla wafers and hunks of bananas. Insider tip: The banana pudding often sells out so if it's in stock, you might want to lock it in pronto.

Goldbelly What better way to snag a taste of NOLA than with a delivery of the city's classic sandwich? These po'boys from Parkway Bakery, which has been in operation since 1911, is packed with roast beef drenched in gravy and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and a slathering of mayo. Everything comes ready to be built, so you can dress up your po'boy whichever way you want. The shipment also includes Zapp's potato chips and Parkway's bread pudding.

Goldbelly Dreaming of Chicago's best deep dish pizzas? Luckily Lou Malnati can ship you these behemoth pies, complete with your choice of cheese, sausage, pepperoni or spinach. The pizzas arrive frozen, ready to be stored away until pizza night or simply placed in the oven until warm and gooey.