This is the time, right? We can sit inside all day and all night and watch our favorite movies, guilt-free (because quarantine). Of course, with many streaming services downshifting to standard definition, you may find yourself pining for the days of razor-sharp, internet-free Blu-ray.

Good news: For a limited time, Best Buy is having . Many are priced 50% off, and all come with both 4K Blu-ray and regular Blu-ray copies. Many include a digital copy as well (in the form of a redemption code). Shipping costs $3.99, unless you hit at least $35 or opt for Best Buy's curbside pickup.

There's a ton of Disney goodness here: Frozen, Marvel, Star Wars and so on. A few best bets, all including digital copies:

(save $22)

(save $20)

(save $15)

What the heck is a SteelBook? It's basically code for "collector's edition," though there's also a literal meaning: The discs come in a steel case. And the digital copy can be redeemed for viewing on your mobile devices.

Don't own a Blu-ray player? Actually, maybe you do: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game consoles can play Blu-rays, and the Xbox One S and One X can handle 4K discs as well. Of course, game controllers make pretty crummy remotes, so consider tossing something like this into your cart. It's $20.

Also worth noting: Many, if not most, of these movies are available on Disney Plus (though, again: potential resolution issues). If you just want to binge for a week, there's a available.

Your thoughts? Is now the time to build out your Blu-ray library?

The EarFun Go wireless waterproof speaker: Just $19.99 for a limited time

EarFun

Last week I shared a deal on a $10 speaker, which was about as basic as they come. Here's one that sounds better, plays longer and withstands water, all for a very reasonable $20.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code EARFUN28. That's a full 50% off the regular price and officially the lowest price ever for this model.

The EarFun Go ticks a bunch of important (or at least noteworthy) boxes: Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C charging, IPX7-rated (meaning it can survive a full-on dunk in the bathtub) and a battery good for up to 24 hours of playtime. Equally impressive, it can pair with a second Go for true stereo sound.

I haven't tested this speaker myself, but I've tried several other EarFun products (most notably the ) and found them to be pretty solid. The user reviews here average out to 4.5 stars, though once again Fakespot and ReviewMeta are at odds over the quality of those ratings.

I'm fairly confident you'll like this. If you already own one, by all means share your review in the comments!

