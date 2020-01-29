Air fryers as low as $29 during Best Buy's online flash sale, today only

Best Buy

You might be the last one on the block without an air fryer, but don't worry; you can soon be the only one on the block to get an air fryer this cheap. Right now, during a one-day flash sale, Best Buy has a whole mess of air fryers on sale including this Insignia 3.4-quart analog air fryer for less than $29.

If you're not familiar, air fryers have exploded on the scene as a way for making healthier copycat versions of our favorite fried snacks like french fries, onion rings and chicken wings using super convection technology (instead of vats of oil). An air fryer is also good for making crunchy breaded shrimp, crab cakes or crispy vegetable chips for a light snack.

Oh, and all those tasty frozen apps from Trader Joe's. Well, guess what? They're also perfect candidates for the air fryer, cooking up crispy as ever in a fraction of the time and minimal oil.

No matter what your air fryer needs are, there's one on deep discount at Best Buy right now and most ship for free by this Friday. Or order any of them online and pick up in-store the same day.

Best Buy This mid-sized air fryer receives high marks in purchase reviews and is currently down less than a night of takeout.

Best Buy The digital menu on this air fryer comes pre-programmed with a selection of cook times and temperatures for some of the most popular air fried foods.

Best Buy This 5-liter digital air fryer has extra cooking capacity for large meals and family-sized recipes. Host often? You might want to spring for this larger size.

Best Buy With a 1500-watt heating system, this digital air fryer gets real hot, real fast. It's simple to program and has a dishwasher-safe basket for easy cleaning.

