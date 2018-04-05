Best Buy hit by [24]7.ai data breach, too

Sarah Tew/CNET

Earlier today, we learned that hundreds of thousands of Delta Airlines, Sears and Kmart online shoppers could have had their names, addresses, and credit card information stolen by hackers.

You can now add Best Buy to that list. The big-box electronics retailer says it was also affected by the same breach, due to its use of online customer service software from [24]7.Ai during a 15-day period when its online chat tool was infected with malware.

(You don't need to have used the online chat software to be affected -- Delta believes that if you entered billing information into these companies' desktop websites between Sept. 26 and Oct. 12, 2017, there's a chance your information was compromised.)

Best Buy can't or won't yet say how many of its customers were affected, but says it believes the number is small. "As best we can tell, only a small fraction of our overall online customer population could have been caught up in this [24]7.ai incident, whether or not they used the chat function," reads a statement from the company.

It's also important to note that none of these companies has yet confirmed that any personal information was actually stolen -- merely that there was an opportunity to do so.

Regardless, Best Buy says it will offer free credit monitoring services to those who want them, and is assuring its customers they won't be liable for any illegal transactions.

We're still wondering if more companies were affected. A January profile of [24]7.ai listed American Express, AT&T, Citi, eBay, Farmers Insurance and Hilton as clients of the chat company as well.

American Express confirmed to CNET that it wasn't affected by the breach.