Best Buy 24-hour flash sale: Save on a GoPro bundle, big Roku TV and Samsung soundbar

Amazon has an unusually good movie deal today: The 2014 multiple-Oscar-winner . That's not for a rental; that's to own the movie. It's intense, hard to watch at times, but great overall and a steal at this price.

In the market for a new TV? How about a soundbar? Maybe a little GoPro action? Check out , which just so happens to include solid deals on all three of those things.

Joshua Goldman/CNET With its streamlined design, customizable interface and top-notch image stabilization, the Hero 8 Black is one of GoPro's best action cams to date. With this deal, for less than the regular price of the camera itself, you get the Hero 8 along with a head strap, tripod/extension pole, spare battery and SanDisk 32GB microSD card. Not a bad little bundle. Read our Hero 8 Black review to learn more.

Westinghouse A rerun of a deal from earlier this month, this Westinghouse model offers 58 inches of 4K goodness powered by our favorite UI: Roku. CNET hasn't reviewed the TV, but it scored a 4.5-star average from over 1,300 buyers. One thing to note, however: For things like sports and videogames, some would argue that a 120Hz refresh rate is important. The Westinghouse runs at 60Hz. Can you still watch football and play Madden NFL 21? Absolutely. Would they benefit from the higher refresh rate? Probably.

Samsung Whether you're buying a new TV (like the one above) or looking to upgrade an old one, a soundbar is essential. Seriously, you won't believe how terrible the built-in speakers are until you try something like this. The HW-T510 cranks out 290 watts' worth of audio goodness (that's a lot) -- some through the soundbar itself, some through the wireless subwoofer. An optional surround-sound kit lets you add rear satellites, also wireless. Like all good soundbars, this one supports Bluetooth as well, so it can double as a home-stereo system when paired with your phone or tablet. CNET hasn't reviewed it, but check out the 4.6-star average rating from nearly 1,900 buyers.

This portable PA system/karaoke machine is on sale for $74 (save 50%)

Whether you love picking up a mic and singing along to Billy Joel (hey, Zanzibar is trending on TikTok!) or you just want to be heard at your next peaceful protest, this might be just the thing: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code 874YUBWD. That's 50% off the regular price and the lowest price to date.

I'm not too familiar with these things, so I can't say how it compares to similar speakers. On paper, it looks pretty impressive, with a rechargeable battery good for up to 10 hours, six customizable EQ modes, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio and so on.

Plus, it scored a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 100 buyers.

