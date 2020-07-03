5 great bread slicers that will guarantee uniform sandwiches

For all the times you've set a loaf of bread on the cutting board, carved through its dense, tough crust, only to pull off a piece and realize it's a bit, well, lopsided, you've probably thought, "There's got to be a better way to do this." Sure, you could buy the grocery store bread that's presliced, or even bring the boule over to the machine that chops bread into equally sized slices. But if you're worried about bread becoming stale -- or simply want to choose the size and thickness of bread at home -- you'll need to invest in a bona fide bread slicer.

Yes, bread slicers do exist -- and we're not just talking those bagel guillotines that effortlessly slide through even the most dense of bagels. No, these are bread slicers that will magically change the way you chisel your way through bread, often built with tough wood and equally spaced slots -- wide enough for a bread knife -- that'll guarantee identical bread slices.

Below are some of our favorites that you can buy right now. Whether you're prepping large batches of french toast and grilled cheese or simply need a bevy of equal-sized slices (we get it, symmetry is important), these are sure to do the trick.

Walmart The slicing surface for this tool lends itself to many bread sizes -- from loaves to sandwich bread -- and can actually be employed to cut ham, cheese and vegetables. It's easily foldable and portable, and allows for four ranges of thickness, depending on your preferences.



Amazon This bread slicer is split into two parts: a wooden box topped with slats to catch crumbs, and acrylic sliding guides drilled into the wood to ease your chopping woes. The sliding guides ensure uniform slices, and once you're done, you can easily dump out crumbs and any other mess.

Amazon Worry not about the bread crumbs that fly across the counter with this slicer. Kitchen Seven's well-built bread slicer deposits crumbs into an easy-to-clean tray. The entire appliance is carved out of bamboo, fitted with slots that are adjustable to three sizes.

Etsy This smart bread slicer acts as both a display tray and a slicer, built to look like a small table. It'll really only work with baguettes and other skinny breads, as it's narrow and long. Just slide your bread into the tray and slice hunks from the knife slot at the tip of the tray.