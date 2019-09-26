Shopping for the best blood pressure monitor? Good for you. It's never too early to start taking readings and monitoring your blood pressure level -- a recent study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that people who have high blood pressure, or hypertension, before age 40 are at an increased risk of heart disease later in life. But for the best results, you need an accurate home-use monitor. And according to the American Heart Association (AHA), accuracy depends on two things: a properly fitting blood pressure cuff and independent validation.

Below are eight upper-arm based blood pressure monitors and two wrist based devices, which the AHA only recommends only for people who cannot fit into traditional arm cuffs. Despite offering a wide variety of features at a wide range of price points, each of these devices have been independently validated against one or more set of AHA-recognized standards to track accurate blood pressure readings. In other words, no matter which one you choose, your heart with thank you.

Upper-arm based blood pressure monitors

Beurer An illuminated start/stop button and extra-large digital display makes this fully automatic blood pressure monitor super easy to use. It saves an average of your morning and evening readings for seven days and classifies your risk using a colored LED scale. The Beurer BM 47 can even detect arrhythmia.

iHealth Slip on the adjustable cuff, place your smartphone in the dock and fire up the iHealth MyVitals mobile app (iOS and Android). The iHealth Ease can measure and store an unlimited number of readings from an unlimited number of users and detect irregular heartbeats.

A&D Medical Pressing one button is all it takes to start a reading -- the digital blood pressure display automatically averages multiple measurements. Up to four people can use one device; it will store 60 readings for each person, though you can also download the A&D Connect companion health app to electronically log and track your pressure level and measurements.

Panasonic This simple and slim blood pressure machine does the basics: measures your blood pressure and immediately alerts you if you're experiencing hypertension. Save up to 90 readings directly on the device; a large LCD screen makes it easy to read your blood pressure and your heart rate simultaneously.

Omron Designed for two different users, the Omron Platinum monitor will automatically take three consecutive readings at intervals that you can customize and then track and average the results. The horizontal dual LCD display shows your current and prior reading side by side and will alert you if your systolic pressure is 130 mmHg or above and/or your diastolic pressure is 80 mmHg or above.

iHealth Available in two cuff sizes, the iHealth Feel can take 80 measurements on a single charge and track and store up to 200 readings. Instead of featuring a digital monitor on the device, iHealth outsources all data to the iHealth MyVitals Android and iOS apps where you can take notes and record your mood and activity with each measurement. The iHealth Feel also has the ability to detect irregular heartbeats.

Qardio This is a BP monitor your whole family can use -- it pairs wirelessly with up to eight smartphones or tablets at any given time. It automatically averages three readings, monitoring and detecting irregular heartbeats, and stores all your measurements and notes in Qardio's HIPAA-compliant cloud. View and share your data on the Qardio App, where you can also set goals and reminders, or sync your data with Apple Health or S Health on Android devices.

Omron If irregular heart rhythms, hypertension and high blood pressure are a concern, the Omron Complete will have you covered. It measures systolic and diastolic blood pressure, your pulse, atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, bradycardia and sinus rhythm simultaneously, and stores all your info and readings in the Omron Connect app.

Wrist based blood pressure monitors



iHealth One reason wrist based monitors aren't more widely recommended is because of their propensity for user error and lack of accuracy. The FDA approved iHealth Sense device helps minimize this risk by detecting your arm position and suggesting tweaks on the accompanying smartphone app. Results and readings from the automatic wrist blood pressure device are stored in the iHealth Cloud where you can export your data or share it with your doctor for your next doctor's appointment.

Omron The Omron Gold packs many of the features of pricier upper-arm monitors into a small, quiet and convenient package for your wrist. It automatically averages up to three readings taken over a 10-minute period and will alert you to hypertension, or when your blood pressure is high. The wearable blood pressure device can store up to 200 readings from multiple users or wirelessly transmit results via Bluetooth to the Omron Connect free app, where you can track your blood pressure trends over time.

