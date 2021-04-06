Xupermask from Will.i.am and Honeywell Amazon union vote Why SpaceX's Starship exploded Who is Q? Impossible Foods Stimulus check delivery details
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Apple Watch deals: Save $79 on a Product Red Series 6

Apple's flagship wearable is on sale on Amazon.

After hibernating (read: quarantining) for the past year, are you ready to get out of the house and regain healthier habits this spring? An Apple Watch can help you get fit and lead a healthier lifestyle. And right now, there are great deals to be found on the current Series 6

Keep reading for the best Apple Watch deals currently available. We update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, Product Red): $320

Save $79 vs. Apple Store
Apple

The latest Apple Watch on sale on Amazon. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). The 40mm model in either Blue or Product Red offers a modest $15 discount, but the Product Red model has an additional $65 discount when you add it to your cart to drop the price to a very reasonable $320. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

$320 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm): $415

Save $14 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Sadly, there are no extra discounts for the larger, 44mm Series 6 models. The two colors that are in stock on Amazon -- Product Red and space gray -- are discounted by a modest $14.

$415 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (40mm): $270

Save $9 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The Watch SE is the stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3. This model had been seeing discounts as deep as $49, but those have subsided. Currently, you can shave only $9 off the price of the 40mm Watch SE model.

Read our Apple Watch SE review.

 

$270 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (44mm): $289

Save $20 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Amazon offers a $20 discount on the larger Watch SE, but the only available color is silver.

Read our Apple Watch SE review.

 

$289 at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 comparison
13:38