Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

March Madness canceled F9 release pushed Lego Super Mario Coronavirus declared a pandemic Travel from Europe to US suspended Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Entire Series 5 lineup on sale at Amazon

Most models are discounted by at least $40.

67-apple-watch-series-5
Sarah Tew/CNET

Like other Apple products, including laptops and iPads, deals on the company's watches have become more scarce than they were during a few months ago. At the moment, Walmart is keeping the entry-level price for an Apple Watch at $189 -- that's the best price right now for the 38mm Series 3 model. 

Otherwise, Amazon has the best price on every Series 5 model, with most selling for around $40 off Apple's list price. In fact, the 44mm Series 5 GPS + Cellular model now costs $490 -- just $5 off its Black Friday low.

See it at Amazon

All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $385 $355
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $390 $385
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $460 $391
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $490 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 5 review: You can see the time now
6:58

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.