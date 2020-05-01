Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Buy Apple Watch megasale slices $100 off every Series 5 model

Plus: The Series 3 GPS model now starts at $179.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Buy has just reset the all-time low prices for nearly every model in Apple's Series 5 watch lineup. The entry-level Series 5 GPS version now starts at $299 -- a considerable improvement over the previous low price of $355. And the 44mm Series 5 cellular model is on sale for $429 -- a full $100 discount off Apple's list price. Note that the Nike Plus editions of these watches are also on sale, in some cases.

Best Buy has also discounted the 38mm Series 3 GPS model down to $179 and the 42mm equivalent to $209. Those prices don't quite match the Black Friday all-time lows -- but they're quite a bit lower than they've been since then.  Check out all of the deals below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $179 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $209 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $399 $391
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $429 $429

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.