Best Buy has just reset the all-time low prices for nearly every model in Apple's Series 5 watch lineup. The entry-level Series 5 GPS version now starts at $299 -- a considerable improvement over the previous low price of $355. And the 44mm Series 5 cellular model is on sale for $429 -- a full $100 discount off Apple's list price. Note that the Nike Plus editions of these watches are also on sale, in some cases.
Best Buy has also discounted the 38mm Series 3 GPS model down to $179 and the 42mm equivalent to $209. Those prices don't quite match the Black Friday all-time lows -- but they're quite a bit lower than they've been since then. Check out all of the deals below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$179
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$209
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$299
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$299
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$329
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$399
|$391
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$429
|$429
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $179 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $209 at Best Buy
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $299 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $329 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $399 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $429 at Best Buy
Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
Discuss: Best Buy Apple Watch megasale slices $100 off every Series 5 model
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.