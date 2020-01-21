Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Amazon has the Series 5 cellular model for $391

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're in the market for an Apple Watch, Amazon's current deal on the Series 5 is about as good as they get. The retailer has discounted the 40mm Series 5 GPS and cellular model by $108, bringing the price down to $391 -- just $7 more than the equivalent noncellular version. This is by far the lowest price we've seen on this particular model, which previously went on sale in November for around $460.

Best Buy and B&H Photo are also selling a variety of Apple Watch models at significant discounts. B&H Photo is offering a modest $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 -- $189 for the 38mm model and $219 for the 42mm version.

And Best Buy still has the best price on the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular -- $379 for the 44mm model. That's just $20 above its Black Friday low.

If you're not already decided on an Apple Watch, it's worth considering a Fitbit. Amazon has discounted both the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 Special Edition by $50 and the Versa Lite by $40. Those prices are just off the Black Friday lows.

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $279 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $349 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 N/A $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 N/A $320 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $360 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $414 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $391 $391 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $514 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.