Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Amazon has the Series 5 cellular model for $391

A $108 discount means we have a new all-time low price.

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're in the market for an Apple Watch, Amazon's current deal on the Series 5 is about as good as they get. The retailer has discounted the 40mm Series 5 GPS and cellular model by $108, bringing the price down to $391 -- just $7 more than the equivalent noncellular version. This is by far the lowest price we've seen on this particular model, which previously went on sale in November for around $460. 

Best Buy and B&H Photo are also selling a variety of Apple Watch models at significant discounts. B&H Photo is offering a modest $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 -- $189 for the 38mm model and $219 for the 42mm version. 

And Best Buy still has the best price on the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular -- $379 for the 44mm model. That's just $20 above its Black Friday low.

If you're not already decided on an Apple Watch, it's worth considering a Fitbit. Amazon has discounted both the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 Special Edition by $50 and the Versa Lite by $40. Those prices are just off the Black Friday lows.

All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $279 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $349 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 N/A $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 N/A $320
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $360
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $355
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $414 $385
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $391 $391
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $514 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

