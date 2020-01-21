Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Amazon has the Series 5 cellular model for $391

If you're in the market for an Apple Watch, Amazon's current deal on the Series 5 is about as good as they get. The retailer has discounted the 40mm Series 5 GPS and cellular model by $108, bringing the price down to $391 -- just $7 more than the equivalent noncellular version. This is by far the lowest price we've seen on this particular model, which previously went on sale in November for around $460.
Best Buy and B&H Photo are also selling a variety of Apple Watch models at significant discounts. B&H Photo is offering a modest $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 -- $189 for the 38mm model and $219 for the 42mm version.
And Best Buy still has the best price on the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular -- $379 for the 44mm model. That's just $20 above its Black Friday low.
If you're not already decided on an Apple Watch, it's worth considering a Fitbit. Amazon has discounted both the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 Special Edition by $50 and the Versa Lite by $40. Those prices are just off the Black Friday lows.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$189
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$219
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$279
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$349
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|N/A
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|N/A
|$320
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$379
|$360
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$384
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$414
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$391
|$391
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$514
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $189 at B&H Photo
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $219 at B&H Photo
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $279 at B&H Photo
Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $349 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $379 at Best Buy
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $384 at B&H Photo (Nike edition)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $414 at B&H Photo (Nike edition)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $391 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $514 at Amazon
Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
