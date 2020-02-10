Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Every Series 5 model is on sale at Amazon

Get the 44mm GPS or cellular model for $44 off Apple's list price.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Now that the holiday season has come and gone, the dust has settled on the prices of Apple's watches. The 38mm Series 3 models are selling with the most of modest of discounts at B&H Photo (that is, the GPS version) and Walmart (the cellular version). Amazon, however, has a lock on the best prices for every Series 5 model, with most selling for between $30 to $45 off Apple's list price. 

Those remarkable Series 4 deals that we saw around Black Friday now appear to be gone for good. In fact, it's increasingly rare to see a nonrefurbished Series 4 Apple Watch anywhere at this point.

Given the dearth of Apple Watch deals, it's worth considering a Fitbit. Amazon has trimmed $50 from the prices of the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 Special Edition, and knocked a full $60 off the Versa Lite -- now on sale for $100. Those are solid prices across the board on a trio of capable smartwatches that give any model in Apple's lineup a run for its money.

All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $279 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $356 $355
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $465 $391
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $485 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.