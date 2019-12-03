Best Apple Watch and Fitbit deals in 2019: The Series 5 is still on sale at Amazon

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

With the end of the Black Friday whirlwind, Apple Watch and Fitbit prices have mostly returned to their normal, pre-sale state. But there are still a few pockets of strong prices out there. Amazon continues to sell the Apple Watch Series 5 for cheap -- with the 38mm GPS model starting at $355 (when you check the coupon box). The retailer also has several sweet Black Friday-caliber Fitbit deals still in play as well as discounts on a range of Garmin smart watches and fitness trackers.

For now, Apple's Series 4 lineup seems to have disappeared from the sale list, with Best Buy's prices -- which were historically low throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- having returned from the discounted depths. Read on to see our list of the Apple Watch and Fitbit deals still going strong.

Best Fitbit deals available now

Fitbit This is $10 higher than the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize.

Best Apple Watch discounts available now

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $199 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 N/A $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 N/A $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 N/A $349 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 N/A $379 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $355 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $479 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $499 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

