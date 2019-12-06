Bernie Sanders wants to break up internet and cable monopolies

MediaNews Group/St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty Images / Contributor

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders released a plan Friday that calls for treating the internet like a public utility and breaking up "internet service provider and cable monopolies." The Vermont senator's "High-Speed Internet for All" plan would provide $150 billion in grants and aid for local and state governments to build publicly owned broadband networks as part of the Green New Deal.

Sanders also slams current internet providers in the plan, saying the internet should not be a "price gouging profit machine" for companies like for Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon. The plan proposes using existing antitrust authorities to break up what he calls telecom monopolies, and says he'll reinstate net neutrality regulation. The proposal would also require internet and cable companies to be more transparent about the cost of services and eliminate things like hidden fees.

In a tweet Friday, Sanders said his plan will make America more equal by bringing high-speed internet to every community, "urban and rural."

Just as President Roosevelt fundamentally made America more equal by bringing electricity to every community, urban and rural, over 80 years ago, as president, I will do the same with high-speed internet. https://t.co/HLmrHyX2hn — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 6, 2019

Comcast, AT&T and Verizon didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.