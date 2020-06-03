A $15 toaster and highly rated blender for $30 at Best Buy

I probably don't have to tell you that toasters are one of those countertop appliances that can get a little roughed up over time, crumbs and gunk seemingly spot-welded to the bottom. If your old two-slice is looking a little worse for wear, replace it with a shiny new Bella two-slice toaster on sale for just $15 at Best Buy. The retailer also has a well-rated and reviewed Oster three-speed blender down 50% to just $30 -- both deals end today.
A no-fuss toaster with six browning settings to hit your target toastedness. Extra-wide slots ensure even browning for all types of bread -- even the thickest bagels.
The glowing buyer reviews for this $30 Oster blender say more than we ever could: "I previously owned a Blendtec -- took a chance with this Oster Pro 500 and I am glad I did! It makes fantastic smoothies and salsas."
Seven different speed settings make for precise control and the blade spins both ways for more complete blending and crushing.
