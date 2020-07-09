This 4-slice toaster is just $30 and won't burn your gluten-free bread

Bella

Can you think of the most passive-aggressive thing you've ever said while waiting for someone's toast to finish? That's the problem with trying to make a two-slice toaster work for a whole house of toast-loving people. Avoid future bread-based drama with this shiny new Bella four-slice toaster, currently down to just $30 (down from $70) for today only at Best Buy. The Bella toaster has a handy anti-jam function, six darkness settings and even a gluten-free preset to toast often-dense gluten-free bread longer and at a lower temperature, so it heats without burning on the outside.

From coils to super convection: Best Buy also has a well-rated 4.2-quart Emerald air fryer down to $30 (originally $60) also for today only. You can make some of the crispiest fries, wings and other snacks without any oil. Drop in your favorite seafood too, like shrimp or scallops with a dusting of Cajun spice, for a perfect, fast summer snack.