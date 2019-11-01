A well-reviewed slow cooker drops to just $30 & more kitchen deals

Best Buy

It's Nov. 1 ("Rabbit, rabbit!") and also payday, so Best Buy is giving us some major kitchen deals heading into the weekend. Weekend means Sunday, and Sunday translates to football, which, in turn, equals food. We're eyeing a big Bella 10-quart digital slow cooker and warmer perfect for those lazy Sunday gatherings. The slow cooker is currently marked way down to just $30 from its original $80 -- for today only.

This well-reviewed stainless steel Bella 10-quart slow cooker is generously sized with a 10-quart capacity, certainly large enough to handle cuts of meat to feed your whole family (trust), and a dishwasher-safe pot and lid. The timer works on a 20-hour delay, giving you the freedom to start cooking at a later time, even when you're not home.

From slow cookers to fast mixers, Best Buy also has a powerful KitchenAid 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer on discount, down to less than $200 (from it's original $400), a nifty egg cooker for $10 and an Emerald air fryer for *gasps* just $30 (originally $70).

See all of Best Buy's one-day kitchen sales here. Most of these items ship for free or you can order today and pick them up at your local brick-and-mortar Best Buy anytime you'd like.

