A $60 digital air fryer and a super-powered Blendtec blender on sale, today only

Bella

There's a phenomenon that happens when you bring your first air fryer home where you can't stop putting things in it. That's because air fryers -- with their controlled super convection -- cook differently from any other appliance in your kitchen. Air fryers quickly create a crisp outer layer on things like potatoes, wings, veggies and frozen appetizers, all while keeping everything on the inside moist and flavorful.

If this sounds like an attractive proposition, Best Buy has a highly rated Bella 3.7 quart digital air fryer currently on discount for less than $60 (originally $130) as part of its Deal of the Day.

And for a bigger-ticket deal, Best Buy has a powerful Blendtec 5-speed blender down 50%, priced under $200 also for today only. Blendtec blenders are often compared to Vitamix in speed, power and durability, and you won't typically find them for less than this.

Best Buy will ship either the Bella digital air fryer or Blendtec blender for free. Or just choose free in-store pick-up and grab your haul in person later today.