A highly rated $35 air fryer for healthy, quick and easy cooking

Best Buy

Tinkering with a new kitchen toy is one way to pass time during the current coronavirus lockdown. Right now, Best Buy has a highly-rated Bella 3.5-quart air fryer for just $35 (marked down from $60). The perfect tool for recreating healthy, oil-less versions of your favorite comfort foods and pub snacks.

The critiques are in on this air fryer and the Bella scores big in more than 500 verified purchase reviews. Large enough to handle all your wings, fries, shrimp and frozen apps but small enough not to clutter the entire kitchen counter. The Bella air fryer is also simple to operate with intuitive analog settings. The dishwasher-safe cooking basket means easy cleanup.

Not sure what to make? Check out some of our favorite unexpected air fryer recipes here.

Best Buy offers free shipping over $40 so add a backup iPhone charging cable and you're there. Or choose in-store pickup and grab your new air fryer later today, pending inventory,