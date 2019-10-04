CNET también está disponible en español.

Behold the Marvel MCU Infinity Saga boxed set with a whopping $550 price tag

This mega Marvel boxed set includes all 23 MCU movies, plus a few surprises for collectors.

Behold the Marvel Infinity Saga Boxed Set from Best Buy.

If you want to see your money disappear faster than a Thanos death snap, then check out the new Marvel MCU Infinity Saga boxed set. 

Retailer Best Buy posted the product page for the Infinity Saga Collector's Edition boxed set on Friday.

According to the page on Best Buy's website, the Infinity Saga boxed set will arrive in stores on Nov. 15 at the hefty price tag of $550 (about £122, AU$812).

This impressive collector's edition boxed set from Marvel includes all 23 MCU movies and so much more. 

The set includes all 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray, a letter from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and a lithograph art piece by Marvel artist Matt Ferguson. There's also a special bonus disc with extended and deleted scenes.

The set will be limited and numbered, making it a true collector's item. 

Chances are Disney or Marvel will make an official announcement with much more information about the set soon.

Disney, Marvel and Best Buy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

