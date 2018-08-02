Batman Begins streaming on Netflix

WB

Remember when superhero movies didn't require a whole cinematic universe? No? Then you should check out Batman Begins from 2005. It is just a solid, straightforward movie that hints at a sequel. No silly side plots that show off other heroes to preview other films. What a world.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Apparently people want even more Jungle Book movies. Andy Serkis directed a new movie called Mowgli, and it is headed to Netflix. It was supposed to debut in theaters in October, but will hit the big, red streaming service next year instead.

