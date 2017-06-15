Bat Signal to light up sky in tribute to Batman Adam West

The iconic symbol used to call the crimefighter will shine on the tower of Los Angeles City Hall Thursday.

TV and Movies

If you're in Los Angeles Thursday around 9 p.m. PT, look to the skies. The city is calling Batman, but sadly, he can't answer. 

A tribute to the late Adam West (the unofficial best Batman ever), who died June 10 at age 88, will shine the bat-shaped symbol on the tower of Los Angeles City Hall.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck, along with "surprise Bat-guests" (Burt Ward, perhaps?) will handle the Bat Signal. 

"Attending Bat-fans are invited to don their Bat-suits and trusty utility belts in honor of West's signature role as the true crimefighter," the city said in a statement.

Sounds like a Bright Knight. 

More stories

Next Article: GamerGate to Trump: How video game culture blew everything up
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF