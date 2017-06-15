Bat Signal to light up sky in tribute to Batman Adam West

If you're in Los Angeles Thursday around 9 p.m. PT, look to the skies. The city is calling Batman, but sadly, he can't answer.

A tribute to the late Adam West (the unofficial best Batman ever), who died June 10 at age 88, will shine the bat-shaped symbol on the tower of Los Angeles City Hall.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck, along with "surprise Bat-guests" (Burt Ward, perhaps?) will handle the Bat Signal.

"Attending Bat-fans are invited to don their Bat-suits and trusty utility belts in honor of West's signature role as the true crimefighter," the city said in a statement.

Sounds like a Bright Knight.