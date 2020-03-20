Baseball by Ken Burns streaming for free

Disney

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Well, things are changing a bit. Disney announced that its latest Pixar movie, Onward, is already available for purchase. Onward will also hit Disney Plus early on April 3. Meanwhile, Universal is making some of its recent films available for rent, like The Invisible Man.

Also, Westworld is back on HBO Now. If you don't feel like rewatching the first season and just want to get ready for season three, don't worry. Check out our Westworld recap: What to remember from seasons 1 and 2. There's so much to know. Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

