Bang & Olufsen's new wireless speaker will fit nicely on your bookshelf

Bang & Olufsen on Thursday revealed their stylish Beosound Emerge wireless speaker, which has a book-inspired design that'll let it fit smoothly on a bookcase or in a tight space. Its side panels wrap around the speaker like the cover of a book, and the company's logo sits on the front like an author's name on the spine of a book.
The user interface lies on top -- touch-sensitive buttons let you adjust music playback, and you can control the volume by making a circular gesture around the panel.
The black version costs 599 euros (around $717 or £539), and the gold option will set you back 749 euros (around $896 or £669). Both are available in Europe from Thursday, and coming out globally this fall.
"The vision for Beosound Emerge was to create the slimmest speaker possible that could still deliver full range, ultra-wide sound despite its size through its revolutionary driver configuration," company product management chief Christoffer Poulsen said in a release.
The triple-driver configuration includes a 4-inch side-firing woofer, a 1.45-inch midrange and a 0.6-inch soft dome tweeter.
The speaker supports Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast and includes a built-in radio and microphone for voice control through Google Assistant. Support for Bang & Olufsen's Beolink multiroom connectivity will be added in the fall.
See also: Best wireless Bluetooth boombox for 2021