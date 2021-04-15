Bang & Olufsen's new wireless speaker will fit nicely on your bookshelf

Bang & Olufsen on Thursday revealed their stylish Beosound Emerge wireless speaker, which has a book-inspired design that'll let it fit smoothly on a bookcase or in a tight space. Its side panels wrap around the speaker like the cover of a book, and the company's logo sits on the front like an author's name on the spine of a book.

The user interface lies on top -- touch-sensitive buttons let you adjust music playback, and you can control the volume by making a circular gesture around the panel.

The black version costs 599 euros (around $717 or £539), and the gold option will set you back 749 euros (around $896 or £669). Both are available in Europe from Thursday, and coming out globally this fall.

Bang & Olufsen

"The vision for Beosound Emerge was to create the slimmest speaker possible that could still deliver full range, ultra-wide sound despite its size through its revolutionary driver configuration," company product management chief Christoffer Poulsen said in a release.

The triple-driver configuration includes a 4-inch side-firing woofer, a 1.45-inch midrange and a 0.6-inch soft dome tweeter.

The speaker supports Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast and includes a built-in radio and microphone for voice control through Google Assistant. Support for Bang & Olufsen's Beolink multiroom connectivity will be added in the fall.

