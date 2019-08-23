CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Ballers returns to HBO Now for final season

The show starring Dwayne Johnson streams its fifth (and final) season premiere this weekend.

fd-netpicks-ballers-2.jpg

Little known fact: Ballers backwards is Srellab.

 HBO

Welcome back to Netpicks, your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: You can't keep a good property down. He-Man is coming back, this time to Netflix. It's called Masters of the Universe: Revelation and it's headed up by Kevin Smith of all people. This could be great or awful or just OK.  

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Ballers, American Factory and more

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in August 2019
2:31

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)RSS (SD)

Next Article: Our favorite back-to-school picks for 2019