The musical adaptation of Back to the Future is finally set to premiere next year.
Plans for the musical based on the iconic 1985 sci-fi film were first reported in 2012. The musical was originally slated to take the stage in 2015, 30 years after the first film came out. But the show got delayed indefinitely.
Now, however, Back to the Future: The Musical is scheduled to open at the Manchester Opera House in England starting Feb. 20, 2020. It'll run for 12 weeks before moving to London's West End.
Back to The Future's original creators Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale are involved in the project, along with composer Alan Silvestri and songwriter and record producer Glen Ballard. Olly Dobson, who's appeared in other West End shows, will play teenager Marty McFly, but other cast announcements have yet to be made.
Tickets for the time-traveling adventure go on sale May 24, and an exclusive priority ticket presale begins May 23.
Discuss: Back to the Future: The Musical will finally take the stage in 2020
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.